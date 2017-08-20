Conway man arrested for attempted murder

Horry County Police announced Sunday that Michael Douglas Faulk, who was wanted for attempted murder and assault and battery has been caught. Horry County Police Department HCPD last posted about Faulk on July 28 as part of their “Horry County Crook” campaign.More >>
Firefighters are at the scene of a fire at Myrtle Beach Dental Associates.More >>
The Florence County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting on Jones Road in Olanta Saturday night, according to Major Michael Nunn with FCSO. The investigation is ongoing, but Nunn says it may be accidental.More >>
The Surfside Beach town administrator will keep their job, after a special town council meeting, held this morning. Four of the seven council members organized the meeting on Friday to discuss if Town Administrator Micki Fellner should be dismissed from her job for what some say is violating duties.More >>
The Dillon County Sheriff’s Office is on scene of a fatal shooting on Germantown Place, according to Captain Cliff Arnette. Details are limited at this point in the investigation, but Arnette confirms one fatality. The shooting happened Saturday afternoon, and the investigation is ongoing.More >>
The girl’s mother says the daycare never contacted her to say an incident occurred.More >>
The mother faces charges of neglect of a dependent, possession of a syringe and reckless possession of paraphernalia.More >>
With tensions being high throughout America right now after a rally turned deadly in Charlottesville, one photo posted to Facebook is spreading peace.More >>
A City Watch was issued for a missing 4-year-old boy.More >>
Gregg County officials confirm the suspect in the I-20 standoff Saturday has died from a single, self-inflicted gunshot wound.More >>
