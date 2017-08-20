Conway man arrested for attempted murder - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Conway man arrested for attempted murder

By Holly DeLoache, Digital Journalist
Michael Douglas Faulk (Source: HCPD Facebook) Michael Douglas Faulk (Source: HCPD Facebook)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Horry County Police announced Sunday that Michael Douglas Faulk, who was wanted for attempted murder and assault and battery has been caught.

HCPD first posted about Faulk on July 28 as part of their “Horry County Crook” campaign. 

According to J.Reuben Long Detention Center's website, Faulk was arrested Saturday and charged with attempted murder, second degree assault and battery, second degree domestic violence, possession of drug paraphernalia, and giving false information to law enforcement. 

He is currently being held at J. Reuben Long. No bail has been set at this time. 

