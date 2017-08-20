BREAKING: Dentist Office in Myrtle Beach catches fire - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

BREAKING: Dentist Office in Myrtle Beach catches fire

By Ruby Durham, Reporter
(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Firefighters are at the scene of a fire at Myrtle Beach Dental Associates.

It's located at 8151 Rourk Street in Myrtle Beach.

According to Myrtle Beach Fire Public Information Officer, Lt. Jonathan Evans, crews responded to the scene around 7:50 Sunday morning.

Upon arrival crews found a single story building with fire through the roof. After determining there was no one inside, crews began fighting the fire from the exterior.

At this time, we know the building is fully engulfed.

Stick with WMBF News as we work to learn the cause of the fire.

