Florence County Sheriff's Office investigating shooting in Olanta

The Florence County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting on Jones Road in Olanta Saturday night, according to Major Michael Nunn with FCSO. The investigation is ongoing, but Nunn says it may be accidental.More >>
The Florence County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting on Jones Road in Olanta Saturday night, according to Major Michael Nunn with FCSO. The investigation is ongoing, but Nunn says it may be accidental.More >>
The Surfside Beach town administrator will keep their job, after a special town council meeting, held this morning. Four of the seven council members organized the meeting on Friday to discuss if Town Administrator Micki Fellner should be dismissed from her job for what some say is violating duties.More >>
The Surfside Beach town administrator will keep their job, after a special town council meeting, held this morning. Four of the seven council members organized the meeting on Friday to discuss if Town Administrator Micki Fellner should be dismissed from her job for what some say is violating duties.More >>
The Dillon County Sheriff’s Office is on scene of a fatal shooting on Germantown Place, according to Captain Cliff Arnette. Details are limited at this point in the investigation, but Arnette confirms one fatality. The shooting happened Saturday afternoon, and the investigation is ongoing.More >>
The Dillon County Sheriff’s Office is on scene of a fatal shooting on Germantown Place, according to Captain Cliff Arnette. Details are limited at this point in the investigation, but Arnette confirms one fatality. The shooting happened Saturday afternoon, and the investigation is ongoing.More >>
One person has died after an accident on U.S. 17 South early Saturday morning. According to Jed Jones with South Carolina Highway Patrol, a pick-up truck was traveling on U.S. 17, when it ran off the roadway, struck a guardrail and overturned around 1:55 Saturday morning. The driver, the only occupant of the vehicle, was ejected from the car and was pronounced dead at the scene.More >>
One person has died after an accident on U.S. 17 South early Saturday morning. According to Jed Jones with South Carolina Highway Patrol, a pick-up truck was traveling on U.S. 17, when it ran off the roadway, struck a guardrail and overturned around 1:55 Saturday morning. The driver, the only occupant of the vehicle, was ejected from the car and was pronounced dead at the scene.More >>
A house fire has temporarily shut down Myrtle Avenue in Pawley’s Island. Pawley’s Island Police confirm a house fire at 350 Myrtle Avenue, and say the road will be closed for a while. There is a house fire at 350 Myrtle Ave. Street will be closed for a while between the causeways.More >>
A house fire has temporarily shut down Myrtle Avenue in Pawley’s Island. Pawley’s Island Police confirm a house fire at 350 Myrtle Avenue, and say the road will be closed for a while. There is a house fire at 350 Myrtle Ave. Street will be closed for a while between the causeways.More >>
A Forrest County Judge sentenced a man to 40 years behind bars for impregnating his daughter.More >>
A Forrest County Judge sentenced a man to 40 years behind bars for impregnating his daughter.More >>
With tensions being high throughout America right now after a rally turned deadly in Charlottesville, one photo posted to Facebook is spreading peace.More >>
With tensions being high throughout America right now after a rally turned deadly in Charlottesville, one photo posted to Facebook is spreading peace.More >>
Trump tweeted, deleted, tweeted, deleted and tweeted before getting the spelling right.More >>
Trump tweeted, deleted, tweeted, deleted and tweeted before getting the spelling right.More >>
It sounds just like the plot line of a television show- a woman naked and afraid, lost in remote woods. But Lisa Theris’ journey back to civilization was real life and a real struggle that lasted a month in Bullock County.More >>
It sounds just like the plot line of a television show- a woman naked and afraid, lost in remote woods. But Lisa Theris’ journey back to civilization was real life and a real struggle that lasted a month in Bullock County.More >>
Her blood alcohol limit was more than twice the legal limit, according to the arresting deputy.More >>
Her blood alcohol limit was more than twice the legal limit, according to the arresting deputy.More >>