Florence County Sheriff's Office investigating shooting in Olanta

By Holly DeLoache, Digital Journalist
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The Florence County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting on Jones Road in Olanta Saturday night, according to Major Michael Nunn with FCSO.

The investigation is ongoing, but Nunn says it may be accidental. There is no word on the extent of injuries just yet. 

    Saturday, August 19 2017 9:55 PM EDT2017-08-20 01:55:50 GMT
