Dillon County Sheriff's Office on scene of fatal shooting

The Dillon County Sheriff’s Office is on scene of a fatal shooting on Germantown Place, according to Captain Cliff Arnette. Details are limited at this point in the investigation, but Arnette confirms one fatality. The shooting happened Saturday afternoon, and the investigation is ongoing.More >>
The Dillon County Sheriff’s Office is on scene of a fatal shooting on Germantown Place, according to Captain Cliff Arnette. Details are limited at this point in the investigation, but Arnette confirms one fatality. The shooting happened Saturday afternoon, and the investigation is ongoing.More >>
One person has died after an accident on U.S. 17 South early Saturday morning. According to Jed Jones with South Carolina Highway Patrol, a pick-up truck was traveling on U.S. 17, when it ran off the roadway, struck a guardrail and overturned around 1:55 Saturday morning. The driver, the only occupant of the vehicle, was ejected from the car and was pronounced dead at the scene.More >>
One person has died after an accident on U.S. 17 South early Saturday morning. According to Jed Jones with South Carolina Highway Patrol, a pick-up truck was traveling on U.S. 17, when it ran off the roadway, struck a guardrail and overturned around 1:55 Saturday morning. The driver, the only occupant of the vehicle, was ejected from the car and was pronounced dead at the scene.More >>
A house fire has temporarily shut down Myrtle Avenue in Pawley’s Island. Pawley’s Island Police confirm a house fire at 350 Myrtle Avenue, and say the road will be closed for a while. There is a house fire at 350 Myrtle Ave. Street will be closed for a while between the causeways.More >>
A house fire has temporarily shut down Myrtle Avenue in Pawley’s Island. Pawley’s Island Police confirm a house fire at 350 Myrtle Avenue, and say the road will be closed for a while. There is a house fire at 350 Myrtle Ave. Street will be closed for a while between the causeways.More >>
Conway Pastor Phillip Miles was arrested Thursday by TSA for carrying an unloaded pistol into Myrtle Beach International Airport. According to J. Reuben Long Detention Center’s website, Miles was charged with carrying weapons into restricted places and was released on $500.00 bond.More >>
Conway Pastor Phillip Miles was arrested Thursday by TSA for carrying an unloaded pistol into Myrtle Beach International Airport. According to J. Reuben Long Detention Center’s website, Miles was charged with carrying weapons into restricted places and was released on $500.00 bond.More >>
One person is recovering after being shot at Studio 54 on Timmonsville Highway in Darlington County early Saturday morning. Lt. Robby Kilgo with the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office said he was alerted to the incident around 3:30 am. If you have any information, you’re asked to call DCSO at 843-398-4501.More >>
One person is recovering after being shot at Studio 54 on Timmonsville Highway in Darlington County early Saturday morning. Lt. Robby Kilgo with the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office said he was alerted to the incident around 3:30 am. If you have any information, you’re asked to call DCSO at 843-398-4501.More >>
A Forrest County Judge sentenced a man to 40 years behind bars for impregnating his daughter.More >>
A Forrest County Judge sentenced a man to 40 years behind bars for impregnating his daughter.More >>
Trump tweeted, deleted, tweeted, deleted and tweeted before getting the spelling right.More >>
Trump tweeted, deleted, tweeted, deleted and tweeted before getting the spelling right.More >>
With tensions being high throughout America right now after a rally turned deadly in Charlottesville, one photo posted to Facebook is spreading peace.More >>
With tensions being high throughout America right now after a rally turned deadly in Charlottesville, one photo posted to Facebook is spreading peace.More >>
Baxter, a three-year veteran of the department, died later in a hospital and Howard, a 10-year veteran, was in serious condition.More >>
Baxter, a three-year veteran of the department, died later in a hospital and Howard, a 10-year veteran, was in serious condition.More >>
Shreveport Police are searching for New Orleans based rapper Mystikal and another woman after arresting one man after an alleged sexual assault.More >>
Shreveport Police are searching for New Orleans based rapper Mystikal and another woman after arresting one man after an alleged sexual assault.More >>