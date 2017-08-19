Dillon County Sheriff's Office on scene of fatal shooting

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

DILLON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The Dillon County Sheriff’s Office is on scene of a fatal shooting on Germantown Place, according to Captain Cliff Arnette.

Details are limited at this time, but Arnette confirms one fatality. The shooting happened Saturday afternoon, and the investigation is ongoing.

This is the second fatal shooting in Dillon County this week. On Wednesday, one person was killed and another was injured after being shot on Beaufort Street.

Check back with WMBF News for more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All Rights Reserved.