Dillon County Sheriff's Office on scene of fatal shooting - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Dillon County Sheriff's Office on scene of fatal shooting

By Holly DeLoache, Digital Journalist
Connect
Source: Raycom Media Source: Raycom Media

DILLON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The Dillon County Sheriff’s Office is on scene of a fatal shooting on Germantown Place, according to Captain Cliff Arnette.

Details are limited at this time, but Arnette confirms one fatality. The shooting happened Saturday afternoon, and the investigation is ongoing.

This is the second fatal shooting in Dillon County this week. On Wednesday, one person was killed and another was injured after being shot on Beaufort Street.

Check back with WMBF News for more information as it becomes available.  

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All Rights Reserved. 

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • Dillon County Sheriff's Office on scene of fatal shooting

    Dillon County Sheriff's Office on scene of fatal shooting

    Saturday, August 19 2017 7:01 PM EDT2017-08-19 23:01:12 GMT
    Source: Raycom MediaSource: Raycom Media

    The Dillon County Sheriff’s Office is on scene of a fatal shooting on Germantown Place, according to Captain Cliff Arnette. Details are limited at this point in the investigation, but Arnette confirms one fatality. The shooting happened Saturday afternoon, and the investigation is ongoing. 

    More >>

    The Dillon County Sheriff’s Office is on scene of a fatal shooting on Germantown Place, according to Captain Cliff Arnette. Details are limited at this point in the investigation, but Arnette confirms one fatality. The shooting happened Saturday afternoon, and the investigation is ongoing. 

    More >>

  • UPDATE: Victim identified after vehicle struck guardrail, flipped on U.S. 17

    UPDATE: Victim identified after vehicle struck guardrail, flipped on U.S. 17

    Saturday, August 19 2017 4:27 PM EDT2017-08-19 20:27:55 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    One person has died after an accident on U.S. 17 South early Saturday morning. According to Jed Jones with South Carolina Highway Patrol, a pick-up truck was traveling on U.S. 17, when it ran off the roadway, struck a guardrail and overturned around 1:55 Saturday morning. The driver, the only occupant of the vehicle, was ejected from the car and was pronounced dead at the scene. 

    More >>

    One person has died after an accident on U.S. 17 South early Saturday morning. According to Jed Jones with South Carolina Highway Patrol, a pick-up truck was traveling on U.S. 17, when it ran off the roadway, struck a guardrail and overturned around 1:55 Saturday morning. The driver, the only occupant of the vehicle, was ejected from the car and was pronounced dead at the scene. 

    More >>

  • Pawleys Island house fire closes Myrtle Avenue

    Pawleys Island house fire closes Myrtle Avenue

    Saturday, August 19 2017 1:46 PM EDT2017-08-19 17:46:21 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

     A house fire has temporarily shut down Myrtle Avenue in Pawley’s Island. Pawley’s Island Police confirm a house fire at 350 Myrtle Avenue, and say the road will be closed for a while. There is a house fire at 350 Myrtle Ave. Street will be closed for a while between the causeways. 

    More >>

     A house fire has temporarily shut down Myrtle Avenue in Pawley’s Island. Pawley’s Island Police confirm a house fire at 350 Myrtle Avenue, and say the road will be closed for a while. There is a house fire at 350 Myrtle Ave. Street will be closed for a while between the causeways. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly