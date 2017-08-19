Pawleys Island house fire closes Myrtle Avenue

PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC (WMBF) – A house fire has temporarily shut down Myrtle Avenue in Pawleys Island.

Pawleys Island Police confirm a house fire at 350 Myrtle Avenue, and say the road will be closed until further notice.

There is a house fire at 350 Myrtle Ave. Street will be closed for a while between the causeways. — Pawleys Island PD (@PawleysIslandPD) August 19, 2017

At this time, the cause or extent of the fire is unknown, check back with WMBF News for more information.

