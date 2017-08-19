Conway Pastor issues statement after Thursday's arrest by TSA - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Conway Pastor issues statement after Thursday's arrest by TSA

By Holly DeLoache, Digital Journalist
Philip Houston Miles (Source: J. Reuben Long Detention Center)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Conway Pastor Phillip Miles was arrested Thursday by TSA for carrying an unloaded pistol into Myrtle Beach International Airport.

According to J. Reuben Long Detention Center’s website, Miles was charged with carrying weapons into restricted places and was released on $500.00 bond.

Saturday, Miles released a statement saying,

“First, I want to apologize to the TSA, any passengers who may have been inconvenienced, the staff at the Myrtle Beach airport and to my community for a terrible mistake on my part when I accidentally brought an unloaded pistol to the airport. Like many, I was in a rush and did not check all of my luggage to ensure I did not have anything that could not be brought on an airplane, my wife and I were traveling to a religious conference in Kentucky and I completely forgot the gun was in my bag. I fully cooperated with TSA and they were very professional during their search and subsequent questions.” 

Miles previously spent time in a Russian prison after Russian Police found hunting ammunition in his suitcase. 

