UPDATE: Victim identified after vehicle struck guardrail, flipped on U.S. 17

One person has died after an accident on U.S. 17 South early Saturday morning. According to Jed Jones with South Carolina Highway Patrol, a pick-up truck was traveling on U.S. 17, when it ran off the roadway, struck a guardrail and overturned around 1:55 Saturday morning. The driver, the only occupant of the vehicle, was ejected from the car and was pronounced dead at the scene.More >>
A house fire has temporarily shut down Myrtle Avenue in Pawley’s Island. Pawley’s Island Police confirm a house fire at 350 Myrtle Avenue, and say the road will be closed for a while. There is a house fire at 350 Myrtle Ave. Street will be closed for a while between the causeways.More >>
Conway Pastor Phillip Miles was arrested Thursday by TSA for carrying an unloaded pistol into Myrtle Beach International Airport. According to J. Reuben Long Detention Center’s website, Miles was charged with carrying weapons into restricted places and was released on $500.00 bond.More >>
One person is recovering after being shot at Studio 54 on Timmonsville Highway in Darlington County early Saturday morning. Lt. Robby Kilgo with the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office said he was alerted to the incident around 3:30 am. If you have any information, you’re asked to call DCSO at 843-398-4501.More >>
The 2017 high school football season kicks off with Week 0 action across the Grand Strand and the Pee Dee on Friday night.More >>
A Forrest County Judge sentenced a man to 40 years behind bars for impregnating his daughter.More >>
Shreveport Police are searching for New Orleans based rapper Mystikal and another woman after arresting one man after an alleged sexual assault.More >>
It sounds just like the plot line of a television show- a woman naked and afraid, lost in remote woods. But Lisa Theris’ journey back to civilization was real life and a real struggle that lasted a month in Bullock County.More >>
A back to school hairstyle can be a big deal to kids, especially little girls.More >>
Local group Take 'Em Down NOLA is holding a march from Congo Square to Jackson Square in solidarity with Charlottesville, Virginia where violent protests took place last week. The group is also renewing efforts to have Confederate-era street names and school names changed.More >>
