UPDATE: Victim identified after vehicle struck guardrail, flipped on U.S. 17

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – One person has died after an accident on U.S. 17 South early Saturday morning.

According to Jed Jones with South Carolina Highway Patrol, a pick-up truck was traveling on U.S. 17, when it ran off the roadway, struck a guardrail and overturned around 1:55 Saturday morning.

Horry County Coroner Tamara Willard the victim as 28-year-old Thomas Merrill from Alabama.

Merrill, the only occupant of the vehicle, was ejected from the car and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is still investigating.

