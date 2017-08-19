One dead after vehicle struck guardrail, flipped on U.S. 17 - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

One dead after vehicle struck guardrail, flipped on U.S. 17

By Holly DeLoache, Digital Journalist
Connect
(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – One person has died after an accident on U.S. 17 South early Saturday morning.

According to Jed Jones with South Carolina Highway Patrol, a pick-up truck was traveling on U.S. 17, when it ran off the roadway, struck a guardrail and overturned around 1:55 Saturday morning.

The driver, the only occupant of the vehicle, was ejected from the car and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim’s identity has not yet been released. The South Carolina Highway Patrol is still investigating. 

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All Rights Reserved. 

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • Pawleys Island house fire closes Myrtle Avenue

    Pawleys Island house fire closes Myrtle Avenue

    Saturday, August 19 2017 1:46 PM EDT2017-08-19 17:46:21 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

     A house fire has temporarily shut down Myrtle Avenue in Pawley’s Island. Pawley’s Island Police confirm a house fire at 350 Myrtle Avenue, and say the road will be closed for a while. There is a house fire at 350 Myrtle Ave. Street will be closed for a while between the causeways. 

    More >>

     A house fire has temporarily shut down Myrtle Avenue in Pawley’s Island. Pawley’s Island Police confirm a house fire at 350 Myrtle Avenue, and say the road will be closed for a while. There is a house fire at 350 Myrtle Ave. Street will be closed for a while between the causeways. 

    More >>

  • Conway Pastor issues statement after Thursday's arrest by TSA

    Conway Pastor issues statement after Thursday's arrest by TSA

    Saturday, August 19 2017 1:37 PM EDT2017-08-19 17:37:41 GMT
    Philip Houston Miles (Source: J. Reuben Long Detention Center)Philip Houston Miles (Source: J. Reuben Long Detention Center)

    Conway Pastor Phillip Miles was arrested Thursday by TSA for carrying an unloaded pistol into Myrtle Beach International Airport. According to J. Reuben Long Detention Center’s website, Miles was charged with carrying weapons into restricted places and was released on $500.00 bond. 

    More >>

    Conway Pastor Phillip Miles was arrested Thursday by TSA for carrying an unloaded pistol into Myrtle Beach International Airport. According to J. Reuben Long Detention Center’s website, Miles was charged with carrying weapons into restricted places and was released on $500.00 bond. 

    More >>

  • One dead after vehicle struck guardrail, flipped on U.S. 17

    One dead after vehicle struck guardrail, flipped on U.S. 17

    Saturday, August 19 2017 1:19 PM EDT2017-08-19 17:19:32 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    One person has died after an accident on U.S. 17 South early Saturday morning. According to Jed Jones with South Carolina Highway Patrol, a pick-up truck was traveling on U.S. 17, when it ran off the roadway, struck a guardrail and overturned around 1:55 Saturday morning. The driver, the only occupant of the vehicle, was ejected from the car and was pronounced dead at the scene. 

    More >>

    One person has died after an accident on U.S. 17 South early Saturday morning. According to Jed Jones with South Carolina Highway Patrol, a pick-up truck was traveling on U.S. 17, when it ran off the roadway, struck a guardrail and overturned around 1:55 Saturday morning. The driver, the only occupant of the vehicle, was ejected from the car and was pronounced dead at the scene. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly