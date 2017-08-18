'I want her to be home:' Family gathers to remember Heather Elvis

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The family of Heather Elvis, missing since December 2013, gathered at the Peachtree boat landing in Socastee Friday night to remember her.

“I just want to tell her that I love her, and that I want her to be home. I'm never, ever going to stop looking,” said Debbi Elvis, Heather Elvis’ mother.

Sidney and Tammy Moorer have been charged with Heather Elvis’s kidnapping. Court proceedings are still going on.

Later this month, Sidney Moorer is expected to be in court again for his trial on an obstruction of justice charge.

