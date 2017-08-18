Consider This: Ask questions, become involved to bring about change

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - With all the violence, protesting and divisiveness going on across the country right now, we are fortunate to not be directly affected by the turmoil.

However, we obviously can't ignore what is going on in our country and it must be covered, discussed and addressed.

You'll have your chance on Tuesday to discuss your concerns with U.S. Rep. Tom Rice. He is hosting a series of town hall-style events next week; one of his stops will be right here at WMBF News.

It's your chance to get your questions answered from the congressman live on WMBF News’ Facebook page and on WMBFNews.com.

Consider This: It's easy to voice an opinion, especially an opposing one when the only reason is to be argumentative. But listening, becoming involved and taking action is the only answer to positive change.

Use this opportunity to talk to Congressman Rice about all the issues facing our country and our local communities. Nothing can change if you remain silent.

