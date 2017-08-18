FIRST ALERT: Blazing heat to linger through the weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) Blazing heat and humidity will linger through the weekend with just a few storms at times.

Tonight will be another very steamy night with temperatures dropping to around 80 at the beach and the upper 70s inland.

Saturday will start of very warm and humid. Temperatures will once again quickly climb to the low 90s at the beach and into the middle 90s inland. The heat index will reach as high 105 to 108 at times from midday into the late afternoon and another heat advisory is likely. A few storms will develop by the afternoon and evening with best chance occurring in areas closer to the beach. A few of the storms could be locally heavy.

Sunday will see more of the same with hazy, hot and humid summer weather. Temperatures will once again climb will into the 90s with the heat index near 105 through much of the day. Only a stray storm or two is likely Sunday, and most areas will stay dry.

The forecast for the eclipse on Monday looks similar as well. Eclipse goers need to plan for heat and humidity. The heat index at the time of the peak eclipse will range between 102 and 106. There will be some clouds around from time to time and the risk of a few isolated showers and storms.