Crews respond to house fire in Florence area

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – Crews are responding to a house fire in Florence Friday night, according to Florence City Fire Chief Randall Osterman.

Osterman said the fire is at a home on Brand Street. The call came in shortly before 7 p.m.

No other information was immediately available. Stay with WMBF News for more details as they come in.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.