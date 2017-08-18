Georgetown County law enforcement treating eclipse traffic like a hurricane evacuation

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is recommending a safety plan for the Great American Eclipse on Monday.

Jason Lesley, spokesperson for the GCSO, said the sheriff’s office is treating the eclipse afternoon as if it where a hurricane evacuation because of the anticipated heavy traffic due to the area being in the path of totality.

GCSO deputies will be at all of the events the city and county are holding, and, most importantly, on the roads at every intersection.

"Front Street will be closed down from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. and there will be bus service provided from Georgetown High and Middle schools to shuttle people around, and officers will be assisting at the airport so they can spend the whole afternoon here," said Lesley.

GCSO officials are advising people to not stop or pull over and watch the eclipse through a car windshield, or walk out in front of traffic. Lesley said if Pawleys Island gets overcrowded, the town will shut down the causeways for emergency vehicles only and deputies will assist if needed.

Lesley said to prioritize, be safe and do not rush, no matter where people are.

“We have water patrol and we are turning that over to DNR, so DNR will be on the water and a lot of people want to see the eclipse from a boat, so the Department of Natural Resources will be handling the water," he said. "Our primary interest will be traffic intersections and just the overflow of people.”

Lesley said the GCSO understand the eclipse is a once-in-a-lifetime experience, but is encouraging people to have a grain of caution all day long.

