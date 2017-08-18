Solar eclipse to bring plenty of fish to catch

Dozens of Horry County and city officials are back or on their way back to the county from FEMA's Emergency Management Institute in Maryland.More >>
Dozens of Horry County and city officials are back or on their way back to the county from FEMA's Emergency Management Institute in Maryland.More >>
Horry County police are searching for a man who allegedly came into a woman’s home unannounced, came into her bedroom, laid next to her and groped her.More >>
Horry County police are searching for a man who allegedly came into a woman’s home unannounced, came into her bedroom, laid next to her and groped her.More >>
The solar eclipse may be getting most of the attention, but the ocean will also provide some interesting sights - and bites - on Monday.More >>
The solar eclipse may be getting most of the attention, but the ocean will also provide some interesting sights - and bites - on Monday.More >>
Horry County Animal Care Center hosted an adoption event Friday and the turnout was better than they ever expected. Adoptions usually cost around $80, but Friday, the adoption fees are waived as part of a national focus to clear the shelters.More >>
Horry County Animal Care Center hosted an adoption event Friday and the turnout was better than they ever expected. Adoptions usually cost around $80, but Friday, the adoption fees are waived as part of a national focus to clear the shelters.More >>
Chuck Jordan, football coach at Conway High School, will remain on administrative leave until Nov. 30.More >>
Chuck Jordan, football coach at Conway High School, will remain on administrative leave until Nov. 30.More >>
A wildlife removal expert captured a monster rattle snake beneath a home near Six Flags.More >>
A wildlife removal expert captured a monster rattle snake beneath a home near Six Flags.More >>
It sounds just like the plot line of a television show- a woman naked and afraid, lost in remote woods. But Lisa Theris’ journey back to civilization was real life and a real struggle that lasted a month in Bullock County.More >>
It sounds just like the plot line of a television show- a woman naked and afraid, lost in remote woods. But Lisa Theris’ journey back to civilization was real life and a real struggle that lasted a month in Bullock County.More >>
RIP childhood.More >>
RIP childhood.More >>
It wasn't the catch a Florida fisherman was hoping for.More >>
It wasn't the catch a Florida fisherman was hoping for.More >>
Jackson Police say a woman is dead after a fatal shooting on Fortification Street, near I-55.More >>
On Thursday, August 17, at approx. 11:48 p.m. Jackson police responded to the area of Fortification St. near I-55 regarding a shooting.More >>
He was sentenced to 25 to 50 years in prison but has now been granted parole.More >>
He was sentenced to 25 to 50 years in prison but has now been granted parole.More >>
Residents of Durham, NC residents heard rumors of a KKK rally at their court house, hundreds flooded the streets to protest. However, the white supremacy group never showed.More >>
Residents of Durham, NC residents heard rumors of a KKK rally at their court house, hundreds flooded the streets to protest. However, the white supremacy group never showed.More >>
The director and a producer on the 1994 Disney classic animated movie explain how and why the two lions aren't related.More >>
The director and a producer on the 1994 Disney classic animated movie explain how and why the two lions aren't related.More >>