Horry County Animal Care Center adoption event a huge success

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Horry County Animal Care Center hosted an adoption event Friday and the turnout was better than they ever expected. Adoptions usually cost around $80, but Friday, the adoption fees are waived as part of a national focus to clear the shelters.

“All of our animals that are being adopted right now are all spayed and neutered they're fully vaccinated for their age. They've been tested for heart worms, cats have all been FIP tested, and they all have microchips,” said Animal Care Center Director Kelly Bonome.

Many people came to the shelter earlier in the week to see the animals that were available, despite not being able to “reserve” an animal for adoption. People started lining up at the shelter at 7am this morning to make sure they were able to adopt the dog or cat their heart was set on.

As of Friday afternoon, every single dog was adopted, and there were only 3 cats left. The Horry County Animal Care Center plans to adopt 10-15 dogs from the North Myrtle Beach shelter in order to continue the event on Saturday.

