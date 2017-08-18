Victim identified after being struck by train in Florence

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – A woman found dead Wednesday morning after being struck by a train in Florence has been identified.

According to Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken, the victim has been identified as Ruth Ann Santos, 43, of Florence. It is believed that she was struck by a train sometime Tuesday night.

The victim’s body was discovered by railroad personnel on the tracks at Barringer and Pine streets in Florence, according to von Lutcken.

CSX Railroad, the Florence Police Department and the Florence County Coroner’s Office are investigating the incident.

