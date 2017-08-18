Area teams return to field in Week 0 of 2017 high school football season

The first coin toss of the season was held Thursday night during the Lake View-Latta game. (Source: Dan Fanning)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The 2017 high school football season kicks off with Week 0 action across the Grand Strand and the Pee Dee on Friday night.

The following games are scheduled for Week 0. Check back throughout the night for scores:

Loris St. James West Brunswick Socastee FROM THURSDAY Lake View 22 Latta 26 Lamar Hannah Pamplico

Timmonsville

Wilson

Marion

Aynor

East Columbus

Green Sea

Lake City

Hartsville

Andrews

Waccamaw

GAME OF THE WEEK

Conway

Georgetown

Carvers Bay

Marlboro County

Mullins

Creek Bridge

Darlington

Cheraw

Dillon

Lumberton

Johnsonville

East Clarendon

Myrtle Beach

Byrnes

North Myrtle Beach

Timberland

West Florence

Lexington

