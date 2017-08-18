Woody's Barber Shop offering free back to school haircuts Friday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Woody’s Barber Shop is offering free back to school haircuts for children preschool to 12th grade Friday, according to a post on their Facebook page.

Woody’s Barber Shop is open from 8 am to 5:30 am on Friday.

You can find them at 938 Broadway Street in Myrtle Beach.

