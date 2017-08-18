Conway High School football coach Chuck Jordan to remain on administrative leave

Woody’s Barber Shop is offering free back to school haircuts for children preschool- 12th grade Friday, according to a post on their Facebook page.More >>
Woody’s Barber Shop is offering free back to school haircuts for children preschool- 12th grade Friday, according to a post on their Facebook page.More >>
Chuck Jordan, football coach at Conway High School, will remain on administrative leave until Nov. 30.More >>
Chuck Jordan, football coach at Conway High School, will remain on administrative leave until Nov. 30.More >>
A 13-year-old girl told Conway police she was walking through her neighborhood near Blanche Lane and Winter Rain Drive.More >>
A 13-year-old girl told Conway police she was walking through her neighborhood near Blanche Lane and Winter Rain Drive.More >>
At least one person died in a crash on SC 90 in Longs Friday morning.More >>
At least one person died in a crash on SC 90 in Longs Friday morning.More >>
The Carolina Country Music Festival announced via Twitter Thursday it will welcome Luke Bryan to its stages in 2018.More >>
The Carolina Country Music Festival announced via Twitter Thursday it will welcome Luke Bryan to its stages in 2018.More >>
Bannon's stormy tenure as Trump's top strategist started the day he took the job, with outcry from civil rights and pro-equality groups.More >>
Bannon's stormy tenure as Trump's top strategist started the day he took the job, with outcry from civil rights and pro-equality groups.More >>
A wildlife removal expert captured a monster rattle snake beneath a home near Six Flags.More >>
A wildlife removal expert captured a monster rattle snake beneath a home near Six Flags.More >>
Lubbock police say Marmolejo severely beat his ex-girlfriend for adding Snapchat to her phone.More >>
Lubbock police say Marmolejo severely beat his ex-girlfriend for adding Snapchat to her phone.More >>
In anticipation of a possible KKK rally in Durham, NC, residents flooded the streets to protest.More >>
In anticipation of a possible KKK rally in Durham, NC, residents flooded the streets to protest.More >>
He was sentenced to 25 to 50 years in prison but has now been granted parole.More >>
He was sentenced to 25 to 50 years in prison but has now been granted parole.More >>
Spanish police kill five suspects connected to the Barcelona van attack that killed 13 people, as the manhunt intensified for the perpetrators of Europe's latest rampage claimed by the Islamic State group.More >>
Spanish police kill five suspects connected to the Barcelona van attack that killed 13 people, as the manhunt intensified for the perpetrators of Europe's latest rampage claimed by the Islamic State group.More >>
It sounds just like the plot line of a television show- a woman naked and afraid, lost in remote woods. But Lisa Theris’ journey back to civilization was real life and a real struggle that lasted a month in Bullock County.More >>
It sounds just like the plot line of a television show- a woman naked and afraid, lost in remote woods. But Lisa Theris’ journey back to civilization was real life and a real struggle that lasted a month in Bullock County.More >>
Jackson Police say a woman is dead after a fatal shooting on Fortification Street, near I-55.More >>
On Thursday, August 17, at approx. 11:48 p.m. Jackson police responded to the area of Fortification St. near I-55 regarding a shooting.More >>
Jayden Fontenot, a 10-year-old from Sulphur became a hero last Friday when his mother, Ashly Moreau went into labor with his baby brother at just 34 weeks.More >>
Jayden Fontenot, a 10-year-old from Sulphur became a hero last Friday when his mother, Ashly Moreau went into labor with his baby brother at just 34 weeks.More >>
Multiple large marijuana growing fields were discovered in Jeff Davis County Thursday, according to the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics.More >>
Multiple large marijuana growing fields were discovered in Jeff Davis County Thursday, according to the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics.More >>