Conway High School football coach Chuck Jordan to remain on administrative leave

Dozens of people showed up to call for Chuck Jordan's firing. (Source: WMBF News)

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – Chuck Jordan, football coach at Conway High School, will remain on administrative leave until Nov. 30.

According to Horry County Schools Communications Director Teal Britton, Nov. 30 is the end of Jordan’s contract.

Surveillance footage obtained by WMBF News in June shows a confrontation that reportedly took place at Conway High School between Jordan and a student.

