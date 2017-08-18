Police release sketch of suspect who reportedly abducted, raped 13-year-old

A 13-year-old girl told Conway police she was walking through her neighborhood near Blanche Lane and Winter Rain Drive. (Source: HCPD)

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – A 13-year-old girl told Horry County police she was walking through her neighborhood near Blanche Lane and Winter Rain Drive when she was grabbed by a man, taken to a field and raped.

According to an HCPD news release, she said the man grabbed her by the hand, took her across a ditch and into the field where the rape occurred. The man then told her to leave and not to tell anyone.

Call HCPD’s tip line at 843-915-8477 with information.

