Georgia murder suspect arrested in Mullins

MULLINS, SC (WMBF) – A Georgia man suspected of shooting and killing a father of four was arrested in Mullins Thursday.
According to a U.S. Marshals Office news release, the crime took place July 16 in Atlanta, GA. He was shot as well, and fled the hospital before being questioned.
Investigators tracked Rawls to a house in the 300 block of Blake Circle in Mullins, where he surrendered without incident.
He is held in the Marion County Detention Center awaiting extradition to Georgia.
”The success of the Marshals Service led fugitive task force relies on interagency cooperation and support from our law enforcement partners such as Sheriff Wallace and his deputies. As a direct result of this collaboration, our communities are safer,” said Kelvin Washington, U.S. Marshal.
Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.
The Carolina Country Music Festival announced via Twitter Thursday it will welcome Luke Bryan to its stages in 2018.More >>
The Carolina Country Music Festival announced via Twitter Thursday it will welcome Luke Bryan to its stages in 2018.More >>
At least one person died in a crash on SC 90 in Longs Friday morning.More >>
At least one person died in a crash on SC 90 in Longs Friday morning.More >>
Horry County police are searching for a man who allegedly came into a woman’s home unannounced, came into her bedroom, laid next to her and groped her.More >>
Horry County police are searching for a man who allegedly came into a woman’s home unannounced, came into her bedroom, laid next to her and groped her.More >>
From Georgetown to North Myrtle Beach, there are numerous eclipse parties and activities happening and you'll be glad to know many of them are free.More >>
From Georgetown to North Myrtle Beach, there are numerous eclipse parties and activities happening and you'll be glad to know many of them are free.More >>
At around $45 million each, all five of the new Horry County schools have top design and technical features.More >>
At around $45 million each, all five of the new Horry County schools have top design and technical features.More >>
A wildlife removal expert captured a monster rattle snake beneath a home near Six Flags.More >>
A wildlife removal expert captured a monster rattle snake beneath a home near Six Flags.More >>
Colleges are bracing for more violence on campus after a deadly attack at a white nationalist rally in Virginia became the latest example of hatred migrating from the internet to the streets.More >>
Colleges are bracing for more violence on campus after a deadly attack at a white nationalist rally in Virginia became the latest example of hatred migrating from the internet to the streets.More >>
Under fire over competence and moral leadership, Trump defends Confederate statues and attacks his critics.More >>
Under fire over competence and moral leadership, Trump defends Confederate statues and attacks his critics.More >>
Lubbock police say Marmolejo severely beat his ex-girlfriend for adding Snapchat to her phone.More >>
Lubbock police say Marmolejo severely beat his ex-girlfriend for adding Snapchat to her phone.More >>
The director and a producer on the 1994 Disney classic animated movie explain how and why the two lions aren't related.More >>
The director and a producer on the 1994 Disney classic animated movie explain how and why the two lions aren't related.More >>
It sounds just like the plot line of a television show- a woman naked and afraid, lost in remote woods. But Lisa Theris’ journey back to civilization was real life and a real struggle that lasted a month in Bullock County.More >>
It sounds just like the plot line of a television show- a woman naked and afraid, lost in remote woods. But Lisa Theris’ journey back to civilization was real life and a real struggle that lasted a month in Bullock County.More >>
A second attack near Barcelona has been foiled, police said early Friday morning. A terrorist attack in Barcelona on Thursday took the lives of at least 13 and left 100 injured.More >>
A second attack near Barcelona has been foiled, police said early Friday morning. A terrorist attack in Barcelona on Thursday took the lives of at least 13 and left 100 injured.More >>
The mother of a woman who was killed while protesting a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, says she won't talk to President Donald Trump because of comments he made after her daughter's death.More >>
The mother of a woman who was killed while protesting a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, says she won't talk to President Donald Trump because of comments he made after her daughter's death.More >>
Jackson Police say a woman is dead after a fatal shooting on Fortification Street, near I-55.More >>
On Thursday, August 17, at approx. 11:48 p.m. Jackson police responded to the area of Fortification St. near I-55 regarding a shooting.More >>
Jayden Fontenot, a 10-year-old from Sulphur became a hero last Friday when his mother, Ashly Moreau went into labor with his baby brother at just 34 weeks.More >>
Jayden Fontenot, a 10-year-old from Sulphur became a hero last Friday when his mother, Ashly Moreau went into labor with his baby brother at just 34 weeks.More >>