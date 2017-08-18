Georgia murder suspect arrested in Mullins

MULLINS, SC (WMBF) – A Georgia man suspected of shooting and killing a father of four was arrested in Mullins Thursday.

According to a U.S. Marshals Office news release, the crime took place July 16 in Atlanta, GA. He was shot as well, and fled the hospital before being questioned.

Investigators tracked Rawls to a house in the 300 block of Blake Circle in Mullins, where he surrendered without incident.

He is held in the Marion County Detention Center awaiting extradition to Georgia.

”The success of the Marshals Service led fugitive task force relies on interagency cooperation and support from our law enforcement partners such as Sheriff Wallace and his deputies. As a direct result of this collaboration, our communities are safer,” said Kelvin Washington, U.S. Marshal.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.