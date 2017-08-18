Restaurant Scorecard: Drain flies, mildew earn MB restaurant a 'C'

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - If you have dinner plans for the weekend or after watching the solar eclipse on Monday, you'll first want to check out this week's Restaurant Scorecard.

Homestyle Restaurant, located on Eighth Avenue North in Myrtle Beach, earned an overall score of 83. According to the report, the inspector stated there were some raw meats, such as chicken and eggs, in the reach-in cooler that were stored over vegetables and some ready-to-eat foods. This was corrected during the inspection.

For a closer look at the report, click here.

Lincoln Park Bar and Grill, located off the U.S. 17 Bypass South in Surfside Beach, earned an overall score of 88. The inspector observed some tuna still in the vacuum packaging was thawing, even though product directions require the packaging be removed prior to thawing. The report says grease buildup was observed on the hood filter.

For a closer look at the report, click here.

Cheeseburger in Paradise, on North Kings Highway in Myrtle Beach, earned an overall score of 97. According to the report, the inspector observe a paper tray with no handle used to scoop ice from a bulk container was stored in the ice machine after use. Additionally, rice, wing breaders and sugar were all stored under the prep table in the prep area and reportedly had excessive debris buildup on the outside of containers.

For a closer look at the report, click here.

The report for Sharkey's Beach Club on North Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach stated there were uncooked chicken breasts with a sour smell and slimy appearance in the cooler. This was corrected during the inspection. The inspector also observed mildew in the ice machine ice chute.

Additionally, the inspector observed drain flies hanging around a soiled cloth on a faucet in the kitchen sink. Food, grease and carbon buildup was also observed on the stove top kitchen. There was reportedly a significant leak at the hand sink in the kitchen, with a bucket underneath it sink catching the water.

Sharkey's earned an overall score of 72. A follow-up visit to the restaurant is expected within 10 days.

For a closer look at the report, click here.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.