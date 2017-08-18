Luke Bryan to play Carolina Country Music Festival - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Luke Bryan to play Carolina Country Music Festival

By Matt Corpening, Digital Content Producer
(Source: CCMF) (Source: CCMF)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The Carolina Country Music Festival announced via Twitter Thursday it will welcome Luke Bryan to its stages in 2018.

The festival takes place June 7 through 10.

Tickets are available at CCMF.com.

