Pedestrian killed in Longs identified

At least one person died in a crash on SC 90 in Longs Friday morning. (Source: Raycom Media)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A man died after being struck by a car on SC 90 in Longs Friday morning.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol website, the crash happened at 3:40 a.m. near the G Spot Bar and Livingston Lane.

Horry County Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden identified the victim as Albert Simon, 54, of Longs.

Simon was walking in the highway illegally, so the driver will not be charged, according to Cpl. Sonny Collins with SCHP.

