Man killed in Longs crash identified

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A man died in a crash on SC 90 in Longs Friday morning.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol website, the crash happened at 3:40 a.m. near the G Spot Bar and Livingston Lane.

Horry County Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden identified the victim as Albert Simon, 54, of Longs.

