One person killed, one injured in Florence County shooting

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – One person was killed and another injured in a shooting in Florence County Thursday night.

Florence County deputies responded to a call for a shooting on Handy Lane around 9:14 p.m., according to Major Michael Nunn of the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene and a second person was transported to the hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound, said Nunn. At this time there is no additional information on either of the victims.

The Florence County Sheriff’s Office and the Florence County Coroner’s Office are investigating the shooting.

Officials ask anyone with information on the incident to contact the Florence County Sheriff’s Office at (843) 665-2121, ext. 468. Or, you can text Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-CRIME-SC. You can remain anonymous when providing officials with information.

