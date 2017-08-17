Police: Woman awakens to find Loris man laying in her bed, touching her inappropriately

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Horry County police are searching for a man who allegedly came into a woman’s home unannounced, came into her bedroom, laid next to her and groped her.

According to a post on the Horry County Police Department’s Facebook page, Steve Wells is wanted for first-degree burglary and second-degree assault and battery. It is believed he could be hiding in the Loris area.

An HCPD incident report stated the incident happened on June 9 in the Loris area. The woman said she was awoken by the suspect touching her in a sexual nature.

“The victim stated that her television was on and it was bright enough to see the suspect,” the report stated. “The victim stated that she asked the suspect ‘please leave my (expletive) residence’ and the suspect stated ‘OK’ and left the residence.”

According to the woman, she and the man had never been intimate or been in a relationship, and she didn’t know why he came into her home, the report stated.

Anyone with information as to the suspect’s whereabouts is asked to call the HCPD at (843) 915-8477.

