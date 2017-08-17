What's Happening: Grand Strand offering a wealth of eclipse parties

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - From Georgetown to North Myrtle Beach, there are numerous eclipse parties and activities happening and you'll be glad to know many of them are free.

In North Myrtle Beach, it's the Black Hole Sun Party going down at the House of Blues on Monday from 12 to 3 p.m. It's free for all ages to attend and enjoy some live music by Paperwork, $4 drink specials, $2 and $3 food specials, and free eclipse glasses.

In Murrells Inlet, watch the sky at Creek Ratz for the Light Outs on the Marshwalk viewing party on Monday from 1 to 5 p.m. It's free for all ages and eclipse glasses will be available.

Join Horry Georgetown Technical College on Monday from 1 to 3:30 p.m. on the Georgetown Campus for the viewing event. It's free to attend and it's informative too.

A couple of other places to enjoy the eclipse event are Myrtle Beach and Huntington Beach state parks.

Then there is the eclipse cookout at the Famous Toastery in Myrtle Beach. The restaurant will serve up hamburgers, hot dogs and more on the patio. Plus, attendees will receive a pair of free glasses to witness history.

At Hard Rock Cafe at Broadway at the Beach, enjoy a special "solar" cocktail, souvenir bracelets to the first 100 guests and a special music video playlist.

Before heading out to an eclipse party, it's recommended you check with all the places to see if space is still available.

