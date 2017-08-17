Lawsuit: Florence school district knew of former SRO's 'inappropriate conduct with students'

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – The U.S. District Court has taken up a lawsuit filed by a former Florence County student who alleges the school district knew a former school resource officer, fired after allegations surfaced he sexually assaulted the minor, had a history of misconduct.

According to the lawsuit, originally filed in state court on June 30 before being moved to federal court on Wednesday, defendant Jamil Hall approached the then 17-year-old Wilson High School student during the last school year and “told her that he had a dream in which they had sexual intercourse.”

Shortly after the harassment started, Hall had the plaintiff come to his office for a meeting. While there, he allegedly sexually assaulted her and forced her to engage in unprotected sex, court documents stated.

The two ultimately had sexual intercourse in his office three times, the lawsuit alleges.

Additionally, the girl alleges Hall told her of inappropriate relationships with other students at Florence’s Wilson High.

“Upon information and belief, school officials at Wilson High School had knowledge of Defendant Hall’s inappropriate conduct with students at the school, including the Plaintiff,” the lawsuit states. “Defendant Florence County School District was on notice that Defendant Hall engaged in unwelcome sexual advances and sexual conduct with Plaintiff, as well as other students.”

Along with Hall and Florence School District One, the Florence County Sheriff’s Office was also named in the lawsuit. In a response filed with the court, the defendants deny the allegations made in the suit.

Hall was arrested in February and charged with sexual battery with a student and misconduct in office. He was also fired from the FCSO following an investigation into the allegations.

