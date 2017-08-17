Lawsuit: Florence school district knew of former SRO's 'inappropriate conduct with students'

A lawsuit filed by a former Florence County student alleges the school district knew a former school resource officer, fired after allegations surfaced he sexually assaulted the minor, had a history of misconduct.More >>
A homeowner in The Market Common wants people to be aware of a theft that happened right on his front porch. He shared video surveillance with WMBF News from two cameras that capture the suspect stealing a bicycle.More >>
A decision made by the Horry County School Board earlier this summer will affect area students when they head back to class next week.More >>
Sixteen of the 18 Horry County Police officers who worked in schools last year, now have new positions within the department. An agency spokeswoman says two former school resource officers are no longer employed with HCPD.More >>
One person was killed and another injured in a shooting Wednesday night in Dillon, according to Dillon County Coroner Donnie Grimsley.More >>
A second attack near Barcelona has been foiled, police said early Friday morning. A terrorist attack in Barcelona on Thursday took the lives of at least 13 and left 100 injured.More >>
It sounds just like the plot line of a television show- a woman naked and afraid, lost in remote woods. But Lisa Theris’ journey back to civilization was real life and a real struggle that lasted a month in Bullock County.More >>
The leader of a North Carolina based group associated with the Ku Klux Klan says he is glad that a woman died while taking part in a protest in Charlottesville, VA over the weekend.More >>
Jayden Fontenot, a 10-year-old from Sulphur became a hero last Friday when his mother, Ashly Moreau went into labor with his baby brother at just 34 weeks.More >>
The director and a producer on the 1994 Disney classic animated movie explain how and why the two lions aren't related.More >>
Multiple large marijuana growing fields were discovered in Jeff Davis County Thursday, according to the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics.More >>
A mother has been arrested and charged with abandoning or endangering a child, criminal neglect for failing to provide adequate medical care for her 19-month-old child, and by failing to take the child to the emergency room at an appropriate time, according to an arrest warrant.More >>
We're just days away from the solar eclipse and if you want to watch, you need to protect your eyes.More >>
The woman’s husband found her near where she left her car when he looked down onto the coastal cliffs.More >>
The woman who survived a month naked and alone in the woods of rural Alabama is now getting national attention.More >>
