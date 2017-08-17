One killed, another injured in Dillon shooting, coroner says

A decision made by the Horry County School Board earlier this summer will affect area students when they head back to class next week.More >>
A decision made by the Horry County School Board earlier this summer will affect area students when they head back to class next week.More >>
Sixteen of the 18 Horry County Police officers who worked in schools last year, now have new positions within the department. An agency spokeswoman says two former school resource officers are no longer employed with HCPD.More >>
Sixteen of the 18 Horry County Police officers who worked in schools last year, now have new positions within the department. An agency spokeswoman says two former school resource officers are no longer employed with HCPD.More >>
One person was killed and another injured in a shooting Wednesday night in Dillon, according to Dillon County Coroner Donnie Grimsley.More >>
One person was killed and another injured in a shooting Wednesday night in Dillon, according to Dillon County Coroner Donnie Grimsley.More >>
Each season the National Federation of State High Schools Association works to improve the safety of all sports.More >>
Each season the National Federation of State High Schools Association works to improve the safety of all sports.More >>
Motorists are asked to avoid the area of 21st Avenue South and Kings Highway in Myrtle Beach due to a hazmat spill.More >>
Motorists are asked to avoid the area of 21st Avenue South and Kings Highway in Myrtle Beach due to a hazmat spill.More >>
It sounds just like the plot line of a television show- a woman naked and afraid, lost in remote woods. But Lisa Theris’ journey back to civilization was real life and a real struggle that lasted a month in Bullock County.More >>
It sounds just like the plot line of a television show- a woman naked and afraid, lost in remote woods. But Lisa Theris’ journey back to civilization was real life and a real struggle that lasted a month in Bullock County.More >>
Jayden Fontenot, a 10-year-old from Sulphur became a hero last Friday when his mother, Ashly Moreau went into labor with his baby brother at just 34 weeks.More >>
Jayden Fontenot, a 10-year-old from Sulphur became a hero last Friday when his mother, Ashly Moreau went into labor with his baby brother at just 34 weeks.More >>
Tennessee Congressman Steve Cohen will introduce articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump as soon as he returns to Congress.More >>
Tennessee Congressman Steve Cohen will introduce articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump as soon as he returns to Congress.More >>
The director and a producer on the 1994 Disney classic animated movie explain how and why the two lions aren't related.More >>
The director and a producer on the 1994 Disney classic animated movie explain how and why the two lions aren't related.More >>
We're just days away from the solar eclipse and if you want to watch, you need to protect your eyes.More >>
We're just days away from the solar eclipse and if you want to watch, you need to protect your eyes.More >>
The leader of a North Carolina based group associated with the Ku Klux Klan says he is glad that a woman died while taking part in a protest in Charlottesville, VA over the weekend.More >>
The leader of a North Carolina based group associated with the Ku Klux Klan says he is glad that a woman died while taking part in a protest in Charlottesville, VA over the weekend.More >>
A mother has been arrested and charged with abandoning or endangering a child, criminal neglect for failing to provide adequate medical care for her 19-month-old child, and by failing to take the child to the emergency room at an appropriate time, according to an arrest warrant.More >>
A mother has been arrested and charged with abandoning or endangering a child, criminal neglect for failing to provide adequate medical care for her 19-month-old child, and by failing to take the child to the emergency room at an appropriate time, according to an arrest warrant.More >>
Professional wrestling icon Ric Flair is in critical condition following a surgery on Monday afternoon where he was placed in a medically induced coma.More >>
Professional wrestling icon Ric Flair is in critical condition following a surgery on Monday afternoon where he was placed in a medically induced coma.More >>
Multiple large marijuana growing fields were discovered in Jeff Davis County Thursday, according to the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics.More >>
Multiple large marijuana growing fields were discovered in Jeff Davis County Thursday, according to the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics.More >>
The chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff told reporters that President Donald Trump directly has "told us to develop credible viable military options and that's exactly what we're doing."More >>
The chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff told reporters that President Donald Trump directly has "told us to develop credible viable military options and that's exactly what we're doing."More >>