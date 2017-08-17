One killed, another injured in Dillon shooting, coroner says - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

One killed, another injured in Dillon shooting, coroner says

By Brad Dickerson, Digital Producer
DILLON, SC (WMBF) – One person was killed and another injured in a shooting Wednesday night in Dillon, according to Dillon County Coroner Donnie Grimsley.

Tony Allen Davis, 38, of Dillon, died as a result of the shooting on Beaufort Street, Grimsley said. An autopsy is scheduled for Friday.

Grimsley added that another person was injured in the shooting.

No other information was immediately available.

