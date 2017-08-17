WMBF Investigates: Former SROs reassigned within HCPD - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

WMBF Investigates: Former SROs reassigned within HCPD

Former SRO's were reassigned within HCPD. (Source: Horry County PD's Facebook page) Former SRO's were reassigned within HCPD. (Source: Horry County PD's Facebook page)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Sixteen of the 18 Horry County police officers who worked in schools last year now have new positions within the department.

An agency spokeswoman said two former school resource officers are no longer employed with HCPD. Below is a list on the status of the others:

  • Treitler - was at St. James High School - promoted to detective
  • Hobgood - St. James Middle School - transferred to patrol
  • Choe - Socastee High School - transferred to patrol
  • Hoffer - Forestbrook Middle School - transferred to airport
  • Barnes - Academy for Arts, Science & Technology - transferred to patrol
  • Jolda - Ocean Bay Middle School - promoted to detective
  • Gasque - Carolina Forest High School - transferred to patrol
  • Mahon - Black Water Middle School - transferred to patrol
  • Ford - Alternative School - no longer employed
  • May - North Myrtle Beach Middle School – resigned, working for another agency
  • Gore - North Myrtle Beach High School - transferred to environmental services
  • Dewitt - Rover - transferred to patrol
  • Kelliher - Loris Middle School - transferred to patrol
  • Simms - Green Sea Floyds Middle and Green Sea Floyds High Schools - transferred to patrol
  • McCallum - Academy for Technology & Academics - transferred to patrol
  • Peavy - Aynor Middle School - transferred to patrol
  • Sgt. Vaught - transferred to Investigations Victim’s Advocates
  • Sgt. Graham - transferred to Street Crimes

The department spokeswoman says these reassignments, along with enhanced recruiting efforts over the last six months, mean the patrol unit is now fully staffed. She added the agency will work with the new security teams to ensure the safety of children.

The Horry County School Board opted not to keep HCPD officers in schools, hiring U.S. Security Associates to take their place.

