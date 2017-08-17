WMBF Investigates: Former SROs reassigned within HCPD

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Sixteen of the 18 Horry County police officers who worked in schools last year now have new positions within the department.

An agency spokeswoman said two former school resource officers are no longer employed with HCPD. Below is a list on the status of the others:

Treitler - was at St. James High School - promoted to detective

Hobgood - St. James Middle School - transferred to patrol

Choe - Socastee High School - transferred to patrol

Hoffer - Forestbrook Middle School - transferred to airport

Barnes - Academy for Arts, Science & Technology - transferred to patrol

Jolda - Ocean Bay Middle School - promoted to detective

Gasque - Carolina Forest High School - transferred to patrol

Mahon - Black Water Middle School - transferred to patrol

Ford - Alternative School - no longer employed

May - North Myrtle Beach Middle School – resigned, working for another agency

Gore - North Myrtle Beach High School - transferred to environmental services

Dewitt - Rover - transferred to patrol

Kelliher - Loris Middle School - transferred to patrol

Simms - Green Sea Floyds Middle and Green Sea Floyds High Schools - transferred to patrol

McCallum - Academy for Technology & Academics - transferred to patrol

Peavy - Aynor Middle School - transferred to patrol

Sgt. Vaught - transferred to Investigations Victim’s Advocates

Sgt. Graham - transferred to Street Crimes

The department spokeswoman says these reassignments, along with enhanced recruiting efforts over the last six months, mean the patrol unit is now fully staffed. She added the agency will work with the new security teams to ensure the safety of children.

The Horry County School Board opted not to keep HCPD officers in schools, hiring U.S. Security Associates to take their place.

