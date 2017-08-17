FIRST ALERT: Tropical Storm Harvey forms, watching other potential systems

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Tropical Storm Harvey has developed in the central Atlantic Ocean, while several other features may slowly develop over the next several days.

Satellite images and hurricane hunter aircraft have determined that Tropical Storm Harvey has developed in the central Atlantic. The newly formed tropical storm will track westward and enter the Caribbean Sea on Friday. The official forecast from the National Hurricane Center takes the tropical storm westward through the central Caribbean Sea through the weekend while gradually intensifying. By early next week, the storm may be near hurricane strength as it nears the coast of Honduras and Belize. Harvey will pose no threat to the US.

Another tropical system behind Harvey bares watching. The National Hurricane Center is now giving that system a 60 percent chance of developing over the next five days. Forecast models for that system show it will likely take a track further north than Harvey and may be near or just north of the Caribbean Islands or Bahamas by the early part of next week. It's too soon to tell if this potential system will be a threat to the US.

