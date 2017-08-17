TRAFFIC ALERT: Avoid 21st Avenue South, Kings Highway due to haz - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

TRAFFIC ALERT: Avoid 21st Avenue South, Kings Highway due to hazmat spill

By Brad Dickerson, Digital Producer
(Source: Raycom Media)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Motorists are asked to avoid the area of 21st Avenue South and Kings Highway in Myrtle Beach due to a hazmat spill.

The Myrtle Beach Police Department tweeted the advisory shortly after 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

No other information was immediately available.

