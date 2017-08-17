TRAFFIC ALERT: Avoid 21st Avenue South, Kings Highway due to hazmat spill

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Motorists are asked to avoid the area of 21st Avenue South and Kings Highway in Myrtle Beach due to a hazmat spill.

The Myrtle Beach Police Department tweeted the advisory shortly after 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

No other information was immediately available.

ATTENTION MOTORIST

Avoid the area of 21st Ave S and Kings Hwy! Officers are diverting traffic due to a Haz-Mat spill pic.twitter.com/w7glaNKScb — Myrtle Beach Police (@MBPDSC) August 17, 2017

