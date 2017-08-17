TRAFFIC ALERT: Heavy rain floods U.S. 17 South, 14th Avenue South in North Myrtle Beach

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Heavy rain has led to flooding on a portion of U.S. 17 South in North Myrtle Beach.

According to an advisory from the North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety, the impacted area is U.S. 17 South in the area of 14th Avenue South.

Drivers should avoid the area.

