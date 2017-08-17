Suspect charged in 2013 kidnapping, murder of Aynor teen set for September trial

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – One of the men accused of kidnapping and murdering 19-year-old Zachary Malinowski, who went missing in 2013, is set to go to trial next month.

A trial roster from the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office states that the case of Javon Gibbs, charged with murder and kidnapping, is scheduled to go before a jury the week of Sept. 4.

Police say they determined that in the early hours of Aug. 26, 2013, Gibbs and another suspect, Christopher Brown, abducted Malinowski from his home and took him to the western portion of Horry County, where he was killed.

Earlier this year, a judge revoked a previous bond given to Gibbs in the Malinowski murder case, ruling that the defendant violated the terms of that bond by allegedly killing Laquan Johnson in September 2016.

