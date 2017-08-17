Loris man sentenced to nine years in prison for distributing drugs out of area hotel

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

LORIS, SC (WMBF) – A Loris man was sentenced Thursday to nine years in prison after pleading guilty earlier this year to a federal drug conspiracy charge.

According to a press release from U.S. Attorney Beth Drake, Emmanuel Lamar Bellamy, 28, was also ordered to three years of supervised release following his prison sentence. In April, the defendant entered a guilty plea to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a quantity of marijuana, cocaine, cocaine base and oxycodone.

Bellamy was arrested following an investigation into illegal drug activity in the Loris area. That included agents with the Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms, and the Horry County Police Department making two controlled buys of cocaine base from the defendant in October and November of 2015, the release stated.

On Sept. 7, 2016, agents received information that Bellamy and others were using a hotel in Loris for illegal drug activity. Surveillance was set up and the defendant was reportedly seen entering and leaving the hotel.

Bellamy was stopped by authorities while driving away from the hotel. Then, he led them on a brief chase before his vehicle struck another.

Both Bellamy and a passenger in his vehicle were arrested, according to the release. Officers searched the defendant and reportedly found over $3,000 in cash on him, as well as a hotel room key. Marijuana and oxycodone pills were also found in the car.

Agents got a search warrant for the hotel room and found nearly 800 grams of cocaine, 78 grams of cocaine base, $80,000 in cash, two handguns and more oxycodone pills, the release stated.

