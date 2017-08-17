Loris man sentenced to nine years in prison for distributing drugs out of area hotel

Heavy rain has led to flooding on a portion of U.S. 17 South in North Myrtle Beach.More >>
One of the men accused of kidnapping and murdering 19-year-old Zachary Malinowski, who went missing in 2013, is set to go to trial next month.More >>
A Loris man was sentenced Thursday to nine years in prison after pleading guilty earlier this year to a federal drug conspiracy charge.More >>
A new shopping center could soon bring a Charleston-like atmosphere to the corner of 44th Avenue North and North Kings Highway. Plans for the Magnolia Row shopping center have been in the works for four years now and Brenda Bethune, the developer, said the architecture and feel of this development is designed to emulate the feel of downtown Charleston.More >>
A 30-year-old Myrtle Beach man was sentenced to seven years in prison for felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition after police found a pistol, ammo and marijuana during a traffic stop in February of 2016.More >>
The fatal van attack on a crowded street in Barcelona, Spain is being treated as a terrorist attack, police said.More >>
It sounds just like the plot line of a television show- a woman naked and afraid, lost in remote woods. But Lisa Theris’ journey back to civilization was real life and a real struggle that lasted a month in Bullock County.More >>
Tennessee Congressman Steve Cohen will introduce articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump as soon as he returns to Congress.More >>
The girl’s 2-year-old brother was unharmed, and she is being hailed as a hero.More >>
We're just days away from the solar eclipse and if you want to watch, you need to protect your eyes.More >>
Charnesia Corley believes newly-released dashcam video will prove her case against the Harris County, TX, Sheriff's Office. The video was recorded two years ago, but she still feels the pain of what happened that night.More >>
New photos have been released that show just how much damage was inflicted on the body of Lisa Theris during the month she was missing in the woods of Bullock County.More >>
Jayden Fontenot, a 10-year-old from Sulphur became a hero last Friday when his mother, Ashly Moreau went into labor with his baby brother at just 34 weeks.More >>
The leader of a North Carolina based group associated with the Ku Klux Klan says he is glad that a woman died while taking part in a protest in Charlottesville, VA over the weekend.More >>
The woman’s husband found her near where she left her car when he looked down onto the coastal cliffs.More >>
