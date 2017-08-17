Myrtle Beach felon sentenced to 7 years in prison after police find gun, ammo during traffic stop

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – A 30-year-old Myrtle Beach man was sentenced to seven years in prison for felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition after police found a pistol, ammo and marijuana during a traffic stop in February of 2016.

Jeremy Dewayne Faulk was sentenced in federal court in Florence, according to a news release from the United State Attorney, District of South Carolina. Following the seven years in prison, there will be a three-year term of supervised release.

Evidence presented at the change of plea hearing in November 2016 and at the sentencing hearing established that on February 7, 2016, officers with the Horry County Police Department initiated a traffic stop in Longs on a vehicle driven by Faulk, the release states. A search of the vehicle led to the seizure of a .380 caliber pistol, 71 rounds of ammunition, and a small amount of marijuana. Faulk later admitted the firearm was his.

Faulk was prohibited from possessing a firearm or ammunition due to his previous felony convictions.

The case was investigated by the ATF and the HCPD. Assistant United States Attorney Christopher D. Taylor of the Florence office prosecuted the case.

