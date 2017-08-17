Myrtle Beach felon sentenced to 7 years in prison after police find gun, ammo during traffic stop

A 30-year-old Myrtle Beach man was sentenced to seven years in prison for felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition after police found a pistol, ammo and marijuana during a traffic stop in February of 2016.More >>
Tonight on WMBF News at 6, you’ll see a breakdown of new high school football rules, made in the name of player safety.More >>
An inmate at J. Reuben Long Detention Center in Conway died Wednesday night.More >>
Students in the Pee Dee are heading back to school on Thursday, and Grand Strand students will be heading back next week. Send us your pictures of your kids heading back to school!More >>
President Donald Trump is taking aim at South Carolina’s senior senator. A WMBF News investigation shows the support Senator Lindsey Graham has had in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee since 2002.More >>
The fatal van attack on a crowded street in Barcelona, Spain is being treated as a terrorist attack, police said.More >>
Charnesia Corley believes newly-released dashcam video will prove her case against the Harris County, TX, Sheriff's Office. The video was recorded two years ago, but she still feels the pain of what happened that night.More >>
A growing number of business leaders on the councils had openly criticized his remarks laying blame for the violence at a white supremacist rally on "both sides."More >>
The girl’s 2-year-old brother was unharmed, and she is being hailed as a hero.More >>
It sounds just like the plot line of a television show- a woman naked and afraid, lost in remote woods. But Lisa Theris’ journey back to civilization was real life and a real struggle that lasted a month in Bullock County.More >>
The woman’s husband found her near where she left her car when he looked down onto the coastal cliffs.More >>
The leader of a North Carolina based group associated with the Ku Klux Klan says he is glad that a woman died while taking part in a protest in Charlottesville, VA over the weekend.More >>
New photos have been released that show just how much damage was inflicted on the body of Lisa Theris during the month she was missing in the woods of Bullock County.More >>
A mother has been arrested and charged with abandoning or endangering a child, criminal neglect for failing to provide adequate medical care for her 19-month-old child, and by failing to take the child to the emergency room at an appropriate time, according to an arrest warrant.More >>
Tennessee Congressman Steve Cohen is introducing articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump.More >>
