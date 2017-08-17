Horry County jail inmate dies; SLED investigates

Tonight on WMBF News at 6, you’ll see a breakdown of new high school football rules, made in the name of player safety.More >>
An inmate at J. Reuben Long Detention Center in Conway died Wednesday night.More >>
Students in the Pee Dee are heading back to school on Thursday, and Grand Strand students will be heading back next week. Send us your pictures of your kids heading back to school!More >>
President Donald Trump is taking aim at South Carolina’s senior senator. A WMBF News investigation shows the support Senator Lindsey Graham has had in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee since 2002.More >>
A Powerball ticket sold at a Hartsville Piggly Wiggly Wednesday night is worth $150,000.More >>
According to El Pais in Spain, authorities are treating the incident as a terrorist attack.More >>
Charnesia Corley believes newly-released dashcam video will prove her case against the Harris County, TX, Sheriff's Office. The video was recorded two years ago, but she still feels the pain of what happened that night.More >>
The girl’s 2-year-old brother was unharmed, and she is being hailed as a hero.More >>
The woman’s husband found her near where she left her car when he looked down onto the coastal cliffs.More >>
The woman who survived a month naked and alone in the woods of rural Alabama is now getting national attention.More >>
It sounds just like the plot line of a television show- a woman naked and afraid, lost in remote woods. But Lisa Theris’ journey back to civilization was real life and a real struggle that lasted a month in Bullock County.More >>
A growing number of business leaders on the councils had openly criticized his remarks laying blame for the violence at a white supremacist rally on "both sides."More >>
Building a pinhole camera is cheap, quick and easy.More >>
A 50-year-old woman says it's a cruel world after youth beat her up at a gas station while people watched.More >>
The leader of a North Carolina based group associated with the Ku Klux Klan says he is glad that a woman died while taking part in a protest in Charlottesville, VA over the weekend.More >>
