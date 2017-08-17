Horry County jail inmate dies; SLED investigates

An inmate at J. Reuben Long Detention Center in Conway died Wednesday night. (Source: Raycom Media)

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – An inmate at J. Reuben Long Detention Center in Conway died Wednesday night.

Horry County Deputy Coroner Darris Fowler said Jimmy Lee Calloway, 47, of Conway died at the hospital at 11:46 p.m. Calloway is believed to have died from medical causes, but an autopsy will be done Thursday. A toxicology report will be done in 90 to 120 days.

According to a JRLDC news release, medical personnel performed CPR after he was found unresponsive in his cell. Calloway was booked July 26 after the Myrtle Beach Police Department arrested him.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division and the Horry County Sheriff’s Office are investigating.

