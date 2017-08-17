$150,000 Powerball ticket sold in Hartsville

HARTSVILLE, SC (WMBF) – You could be a winner. A Powerball ticket sold at a Hartsville Piggly Wiggly Wednesday night is worth $150,000.

According to a South Carolina Lottery news release, the ticket holder paid an extra $1 for PowerPlay, which tripled a $50,000 prize when a “three” multiplier was selected.

The numbers in Wednesday’s drawing were 9, 15, 43, 60 and 64, with Powerball number of 4.

More than 37,000 players in South Carolina hold tickets for prizes from $4 up to $150,000. Of those, more than 14,000 purchased Powerplay to see their winnings multiplied by three.

Players have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prizes. For more information, click here.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.