Mugshots of the Month - July 2017

A Powerball ticket sold at a Hartsville Piggly Wiggly Wednesday night is worth $150,000.More >>
A Powerball ticket sold at a Hartsville Piggly Wiggly Wednesday night is worth $150,000.More >>
The Darlington County Sheriff's Office will soon purchase 74 body cameras and the data storage equipment to go along with them.More >>
The Darlington County Sheriff's Office will soon purchase 74 body cameras and the data storage equipment to go along with them.More >>
A new shopping center could soon bring a Charleston-like atmosphere to the corner of 44th Avenue North and North Kings Highway. Plans for the Magnolia Row shopping center have been in the works for four years now and Brenda Bethune, the developer, said the architecture and feel of this development is designed to emulate the feel of downtown Charleston.More >>
A new shopping center could soon bring a Charleston-like atmosphere to the corner of 44th Avenue North and North Kings Highway. Plans for the Magnolia Row shopping center have been in the works for four years now and Brenda Bethune, the developer, said the architecture and feel of this development is designed to emulate the feel of downtown Charleston.More >>
Students in the Pee Dee are heading back to school on Thursday, and Grand Strand students will be heading back next week. Send us your pictures of your kids heading back to school!More >>
Students in the Pee Dee are heading back to school on Thursday, and Grand Strand students will be heading back next week. Send us your pictures of your kids heading back to school!More >>
Innovation, technology and a new building are all three things students in Florence experienced on their first day of school. Delmae Heights Elementary School is set to make its mark on education and certainly many of your children. “The new building is phenomenal,” Delmae Heights Elementary School Principal Roy Ann Jolley said.More >>
Innovation, technology and a new building are all three things students in Florence experienced on their first day of school. Delmae Heights Elementary School is set to make its mark on education and certainly many of your children. “The new building is phenomenal,” Delmae Heights Elementary School Principal Roy Ann Jolley said.More >>
The girl’s 2-year-old brother was unharmed, and she is being hailed as a hero.More >>
The girl’s 2-year-old brother was unharmed, and she is being hailed as a hero.More >>
Charnesia Corley believes newly-released dashcam video will prove her case against the Harris County, TX, Sheriff's Office. The video was recorded two years ago, but she still feels the pain of what happened that night.More >>
Charnesia Corley believes newly-released dashcam video will prove her case against the Harris County, TX, Sheriff's Office. The video was recorded two years ago, but she still feels the pain of what happened that night.More >>
The woman’s husband found her near where she left her car when he looked down onto the coastal cliffs.More >>
The woman’s husband found her near where she left her car when he looked down onto the coastal cliffs.More >>
The woman who survived a month naked and alone in the woods of rural Alabama is now getting national attention.More >>
The woman who survived a month naked and alone in the woods of rural Alabama is now getting national attention.More >>
Professional wrestling icon Ric Flair is in critical condition following a surgery on Monday afternoon where he was placed in a medically induced coma.More >>
Professional wrestling icon Ric Flair is in critical condition following a surgery on Monday afternoon where he was placed in a medically induced coma.More >>
It sounds just like the plot line of a television show- a woman naked and afraid, lost in remote woods. But Lisa Theris’ journey back to civilization was real life and a real struggle that lasted a month in Bullock County.More >>
It sounds just like the plot line of a television show- a woman naked and afraid, lost in remote woods. But Lisa Theris’ journey back to civilization was real life and a real struggle that lasted a month in Bullock County.More >>
Building a pinhole camera is cheap, quick and easy.More >>
Building a pinhole camera is cheap, quick and easy.More >>
A 50-year-old woman says it's a cruel world after youth beat her up at a gas station while people watched.More >>
A 50-year-old woman says it's a cruel world after youth beat her up at a gas station while people watched.More >>
The leader of a North Carolina based group associated with the Ku Klux Klan says he is glad that a woman died while taking part in a protest in Charlottesville, VA over the weekend.More >>
The leader of a North Carolina based group associated with the Ku Klux Klan says he is glad that a woman died while taking part in a protest in Charlottesville, VA over the weekend.More >>
We're just days away from the solar eclipse and if you want to watch, you need to protect your eyes.More >>
We're just days away from the solar eclipse and if you want to watch, you need to protect your eyes.More >>