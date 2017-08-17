Send us your back to school pictures!

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Students in the Pee Dee are heading back to school on Thursday, and Grand Strand students will be heading back next week.

Send us your pictures of your kids heading back to school! Post them to our Facebook page, tweet them to @wmbfnews with the hashtag #backtoschool, email them to pics@wmbfnews.com, or upload them here. Make sure to include your child's name(s), their grade, and their school.

Check out a gallery of previous Back to School pictures here.

Your pictures may be featured online and even on air! Who knows, your photo may even go viral, like this Alabama mom's pic:

By sending us photos, you agree to our terms of service and privacy policy.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.