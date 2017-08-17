New Florence School wows children and parents

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) - Innovation, technology and a new building are all three things students in Florence experienced on their first day of school.

Delmae Heights Elementary School is set to make its mark on education and certainly many of your children.

“The new building is phenomenal,” Delmae Heights Elementary School Principal Roy Ann Jolley said.

The building features three computer labs, a swanky new library and space dedicated to the school's STEAM program.

The building is large enough to place three of the old Delmae Heights inside, three times over.

“What people will see is a school designed for the success of students,” Jolley said.

Just last year, the students and staff were in an older facility which was built in the 1950s.

At one time, there were up to 17 mobile units behind the dated facility because there was not enough space to house the programs and courses taught at the school.

“What we are bringing into the old building is nothing different. In terms of the people and the programs that we did in the old building. Delmae has always been a school where kids and character count and we often talk about the Delmae difference, that’s coming along with us as we move into a new building,” Jolley said.

Delmae is one of two schools in Florence School District One implementing the "one-on-one," meaning all children will have a Chromebook for learning.

The technology doesn’t stop there; the new Delmae facility also has three 3-D printers.

Teachers are all signed up for professional development time, as it will take time to get acclimated with all the new teaching tools.

This new space features a teacher space in every hall and even a learning space for those professional development times to be held.

“This school is open, it’s fresh, it’s exciting, and our theme for this school year coming up is perfect for a new building…it is student achievement through innovation,” Jolley said.

More than 700 students are enrolled, this space is scaled to handle 12-hundred.

