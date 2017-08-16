New traffic light on Carolina Forest Boulevard causes mixed reactions

Students in the Pee Dee are heading back to school on Thursday, and Grand Strand students will be heading back next week. Send us your pictures of your kids heading back to school!More >>
Innovation, technology and a new building are all three things students in Florence experienced on their first day of school. Delmae Heights Elementary School is set to make its mark on education and certainly many of your children. "The new building is phenomenal," Delmae Heights Elementary School Principal Roy Ann Jolley said.
A new traffic light on Carolina Forest Boulevard in front of Ten Oaks Middle School has prompted a lot of reaction on social media, both in favor and against. Some people say the light causes traffic to back up too much. Others say the backups aren't that big a deal, and the light is good because it keeps students safe. The light was installed specifically because of the construction of Ten Oaks Middle School.
After mentoring young men through the game of football in a gang prevention program in North Carolina. Southern Sports Academy head coach Chris Jones is trying to do the same with a new program at the Beach.
Myrtle Beach International Airport is experiencing a bump in passengers over last year.
Charnesia Corley believes newly-released dashcam video will prove her case against the Harris County, TX, Sheriff's Office. The video was recorded two years ago, but she still feels the pain of what happened that night.
The girl's 2-year-old brother was unharmed, and she is being hailed as a hero.
The woman's husband found her near where she left her car when he looked down onto the coastal cliffs.
It sounds just like the plot line of a television show- a woman naked and afraid, lost in remote woods. But Lisa Theris' journey back to civilization was real life and a real struggle that lasted a month in Bullock County.
A 50-year-old woman says it's a cruel world after youth beat her up at a gas station while people watched.
The leader of a North Carolina based group associated with the Ku Klux Klan says he is glad that a woman died while taking part in a protest in Charlottesville, VA over the weekend.
New photos have been released that show just how much damage was inflicted on the body of Lisa Theris during the month she was missing in the woods of Bullock County.
The woman who survived a month naked and alone in the woods of rural Alabama is now getting national attention.
A new lock and chain bolt the front door of a century-old mausoleum in Akron after someone broke through the front doors, broke into a vault, and dumped a WWI veteran's body on the floor.
We're just days away from the solar eclipse and if you want to watch, you need to protect your eyes.
