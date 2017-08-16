New traffic light on Carolina Forest Boulevard causes mixed reac - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

New traffic light on Carolina Forest Boulevard causes mixed reactions

By Patrick Lloyd, Reporter
The new traffic light is right in front of Ten Oaks Middle School.

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A new traffic light on Carolina Forest Boulevard in front of Ten Oaks Middle School has prompted a lot of reaction on social media, both in favor and against.

Some people say the light causes traffic to back up too much.

Others say the backups aren’t that big a deal, and the light is good because it keeps students safe.

The light was installed specifically because of the construction of Ten Oaks Middle School. A spokesperson with Horry County Schools told WMBF News there would be too much traffic if the light wasn’t there, and it’d be more difficult for drivers to get out.

Allie Andrews is one person who says the light causes more problems than solutions.

“I just feel like it’s not necessary to have a light right there,” she said. “I feel like it’s in an awkward position.”

A lot of people have expressed similar thoughts on Facebook.

But on the other hand, a lot of people have expressed opposing views, saying the traffic isn’t that big a deal because it will help safety outside the school.

“It’s going to be pandemonium no matter what,” Randy Neubauer said. “But it needs to be organized and safe.”

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

