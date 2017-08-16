MYR sees passenger growth in July

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach International Airport is experiencing a bump in passengers over last year.

According to a press release, the airport saw 14 percent more flyers in July than for the same month in 2016.

A total of 304,250 passengers passed through MYR last month, the release stated.

Scott Van Moppes, the director of airports, credits new markets, increased daily flights and additional seat capacity for the growth.

He said the expectation is to continue seeing more passengers through the fall.

