Indiana couple calls stay in Myrtle Beach a nightmare after dogs seized, one euthanized

The Darlington County Sheriff's Office will soon purchase 74 body cameras and the data storage equipment to go along with them.More >>
An Indiana couple is calling their recent stay in Myrtle Beach a nightmare. Now, they are suing the Mermaid Inn hotel, the city of Myrtle Beach, the Myrtle Beach Police Department and the Grand Strand Humane Society.More >>
In celebrating the legacy of Dale Earnhardt Sr. and honoring Dale Earnhardt Jr. in his final NASCAR Cup Series Bojangles’ Southern 500 start, Darlington Raceway is dedicating its Turn 3 suite towers in their names, respectively..More >>
People who live in a Lake City mobile home complex met with city officials Tuesday evening to discuss their future.More >>
A Socastee man was arrested Wednesday for allegedly breaking into a number of vehicles in Georgetown County.More >>
Building a pinhole camera is cheap, quick and easy.More >>
Charnesia Corley believes newly-released dashcam video will prove her case against the Harris County, TX, Sheriff's Office. The video was recorded two years ago, but she still feels the pain of what happened that night.More >>
The leader of a North Carolina based group associated with the Ku Klux Klan says he is glad that a woman died while taking part in a protest in Charlottesville, VA over the weekend.More >>
New photos have been released that show just how much damage was inflicted on the body of Lisa Theris during the month she was missing in the woods of Bullock County.More >>
Rescue crews are searching for an Army UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter with five people aboard that crashed about two miles off Kaena Point late Tuesday.More >>
The father of missing Alabama native Natalee Holloway appeared on NBC's "Today Show" Wednesday morning to discuss the latest development in the ongoing search for his daughter.More >>
A Ridgeville man said he wasn't surprised after he found out he had been fired after his employers saw him in a New York Times photo at the white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.More >>
A woman accused of biting an elderly woman to death now faces a murder charge.More >>
The Thomasville Police Chief has announced the arrest of a man who police say drove a golf cart through a protest march Wednesday.More >>
Alabama's Attorney General is suing the city of Birmingham and Mayor William Bell for putting barriers around the Confederate monument in Linn Park Tuesday night.More >>
