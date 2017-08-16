Deal Diva: How school supply prices compare

Every Wednesday at 4pm, Christel Bell brings you some great ways for you and your family to save money!More >>
Every Wednesday at 4pm, Christel Bell brings you some great ways for you and your family to save money!More >>
The Darlington County Sheriff's Office will soon purchase 74 body cameras and the data storage equipment to go along with them.More >>
The Darlington County Sheriff's Office will soon purchase 74 body cameras and the data storage equipment to go along with them.More >>
An Indiana couple is calling their recent stay in Myrtle Beach a nightmare. Now, they are suing the Mermaid Inn hotel, the city of Myrtle Beach, the Myrtle Beach Police Department and the Grand Strand Humane Society.More >>
An Indiana couple is calling their recent stay in Myrtle Beach a nightmare. Now, they are suing the Mermaid Inn hotel, the city of Myrtle Beach, the Myrtle Beach Police Department and the Grand Strand Humane Society.More >>
In celebrating the legacy of Dale Earnhardt Sr. and honoring Dale Earnhardt Jr. in his final NASCAR Cup Series Bojangles’ Southern 500 start, Darlington Raceway is dedicating its Turn 3 suite towers in their names, respectively..More >>
In celebrating the legacy of Dale Earnhardt Sr. and honoring Dale Earnhardt Jr. in his final NASCAR Cup Series Bojangles’ Southern 500 start, Darlington Raceway is dedicating its Turn 3 suite towers in their names, respectively..More >>
People who live in a Lake City mobile home complex met with city officials Tuesday evening to discuss their future.More >>
People who live in a Lake City mobile home complex met with city officials Tuesday evening to discuss their future.More >>
A Socastee man was arrested Wednesday for allegedly breaking into a number of vehicles in Georgetown County.More >>
A Socastee man was arrested Wednesday for allegedly breaking into a number of vehicles in Georgetown County.More >>
The leader of a North Carolina based group associated with the Ku Klux Klan says he is glad that a woman died while taking part in a protest in Charlottesville, VA over the weekend.More >>
The leader of a North Carolina based group associated with the Ku Klux Klan says he is glad that a woman died while taking part in a protest in Charlottesville, VA over the weekend.More >>
New photos have been released that show just how much damage was inflicted on the body of Lisa Theris during the month she was missing in the woods of Bullock County.More >>
New photos have been released that show just how much damage was inflicted on the body of Lisa Theris during the month she was missing in the woods of Bullock County.More >>
A Tifton mother and her lawyer have filed a civil suit against Amelia Stripling, a former Tift County pre-school teacher who was caught on camera in March of 2016 kneeing a student in the back.More >>
A Tifton mother and her lawyer have filed a civil suit against Amelia Stripling, a former Tift County pre-school teacher who was caught on camera in March of 2016 kneeing a student in the back.More >>
Rescue crews are searching for an Army UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter with five people aboard that crashed about two miles off Kaena Point late Tuesday.More >>
Rescue crews are searching for an Army UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter with five people aboard that crashed about two miles off Kaena Point late Tuesday.More >>
The Thomasville Police Chief has announced the arrest of a man who police say drove a golf cart through a protest march Wednesday.More >>
The Thomasville Police Chief has announced the arrest of a man who police say drove a golf cart through a protest march Wednesday.More >>
Two very different groups joined forces outside Charleston City Hall Tuesday to send a unified call for peace and civil conversations amid racial tensions.More >>
Two very different groups joined forces outside Charleston City Hall Tuesday to send a unified call for peace and civil conversations amid racial tensions.More >>
North Charleston Police are investigating a possible case of child abuse at a church daycare after a video surfaced on Facebook.More >>
North Charleston Police are investigating a possible case of child abuse at a church daycare after a video surfaced on Facebook.More >>
A mother has been arrested and charged with abandoning or endangering a child, criminal neglect for failing to provide adequate medical care for her 19-month-old child, and by failing to take the child to the emergency room at an appropriate time, according to an arrest warrant.More >>
A mother has been arrested and charged with abandoning or endangering a child, criminal neglect for failing to provide adequate medical care for her 19-month-old child, and by failing to take the child to the emergency room at an appropriate time, according to an arrest warrant.More >>
A Ridgeville man said he wasn't surprised after he found out he had been fired after his employers saw him in a New York Times photo at the white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.More >>
A Ridgeville man said he wasn't surprised after he found out he had been fired after his employers saw him in a New York Times photo at the white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.More >>
The father of missing Alabama native Natalee Holloway appeared on NBC's "Today Show" Wednesday morning to discuss the latest development in the ongoing search for his daughter.More >>
The father of missing Alabama native Natalee Holloway appeared on NBC's "Today Show" Wednesday morning to discuss the latest development in the ongoing search for his daughter.More >>