FIRST ALERT: Eclipse-goers need to plan for heat and humidity

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Those who will be outside watching Monday's solar eclipse need to plan on excessive heat and humidity.

The persistent weather pattern that's keeping us hot and humid this week will continue into early next week, including Monday for the Great American Eclipse.

As of right now, the latest forecast is for temperatures to reach to near 90 along the beaches and the lower 90s across the Pee Dee as the eclipse gets underway at 1:15 pm. The combination of heat and humidity will push the heat index to as high as 105 at times. While a temperature drop of as much as 10 degrees is likely in the area of totality, the duration of the cool down will be very brief, and temperatures will once again quickly climb as the eclipse fades.

If you plan on viewing the entire duration of the eclipse from an outside location, take precautions against the excessive heat. Many planned events will have cooling stations on hand. If you're not planning on attending an organized event, try to plan to be close to buildings that will allow you takes breaks inside the air conditioning. In addition, try to find areas where you can find shade and escape the direct sunlight from time to time. Also plan on having plenty of water and sunscreen on hand.

The forecast for cloud cover and the chance of rain is much more tricky. The typical summer weather in place for eclipse day means the typical risk of a few afternoon and evening thunderstorms. Pinpointing exactly where those storms will pop up is nearly impossible. The overall forecast right now is for 40% cloud cover and a 30% chance of thunderstorms during the three hour time frame of the eclipse. The likelihood of overcast skies through the entire duration of the eclipse is very low, but clouds will may briefly block the sun from time to time.

