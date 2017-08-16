Surveillance footage helps lead to arrest of man for car break-ins in Georgetown County

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

GEORGETOWN, SC (WMBF) – A Socastee man was arrested Wednesday for allegedly breaking into a number of vehicles in Georgetown County.

According to a press release from the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, Adam Tyler Bell, 29, was charged with larceny from motor vehicles.

An image of the suspect was recorded by a surveillance camera in Pawleys Island, which helped authorities in capturing him.

“This suspect would still be at large without the public’s help in identifying him from surveillance camera footage,” said GCSO Investigator Matthew Cox.

The arrest was made at Riverbanks Mobile Home Park on S.C. 707, the release stated.

