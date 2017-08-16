Active shooter training held for Grand Strand business owners, others

SURFSIDE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A group of people came together Tuesday night at the Surfside Christian Church for a civilian response training.

Members of the Horry County Police Department talked with business owners, as well as others from the Surfside Beach, Garden City and Myrtle Beach areas, about what to do in the event of an active shooter situation.

HCPD Capt. Kris Leonhardt said it is important for law enforcement to get this message out there since these types of incidents happen across the country and the world.

"I know this is a hard subject to talk about, but it's becoming more and more relevant, and we have to be willing to talk about those relevant issues,” said Matt Thompson, pastor of Surfside Christian Church.

