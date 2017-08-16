Local businesswoman to run for seat on Myrtle Beach City Council

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A Myrtle Beach businesswoman announced Wednesday that she is running for one of three seats on the Myrtle Beach City Council.

Jackie Vereen said she would work to represent residents and businesses from all parts of the city.

“Tourism is our life blood, and our small business owners need to know their special problems are recognized and perhaps solutions can be found for many of their concerns,” Vereen said.

This is the third time Vereen has run for city council. She owns the Sea Dip Hotel and serves on the Myrtle Beach Community Appearance Board.

The general election will be held Nov. 7.

